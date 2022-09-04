The Way Forward

FLOODS 2022

Two-thirds of Pakistan was submerged under water. Water that swelled, broke embankments and swept entire villages away. People were struggling with little to no access to food or any kind of shelter.

In line with our vision to provide relief and rehabilitation to people in distress, DawnRelief first initiated operations in villages in Balochistan that had been worst-hit by the floods and then expanded its relief operations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

We worked round-the-clock, distributing relief goods (including tents, essential food, soap, mosquito repellents and cooking utensils) in Lasbela District in southern Balochistan, which was among the worst affected by the floods.

We first focused on Uthal Tehsil, home to 21,979 men and women and 20,888 children (total population: 42,867). Before the floods struck, Uthal was a farming community scattered across several villages — and home to 7,912 families. The floods wiped everything out — entire houses, crops and livestock.

Then, we moved further north to Bela Tehsil, where 40,682 men and women and 39,442 children live (total population: 80,124 people) and where some 14,606 families were without shelter and food.

After Uthal and Bela, we directed our efforts to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where in addition to the distribution of relief goods, we started the construction of a 350-foot cable trolley to replace a bridge that was destroyed during the floods. This will enable the people living along Mahandari Nullah to access neighbouring areas.

We also managed to expand our operations to southern Sindh with distribution drives in Goth Saleh Muhammad Bagul and Goth Suleman Kerai in Sujawal District and in the settlements of Bajara with its population of approximately 3,500 people, in the province’s Sehwan taluka.